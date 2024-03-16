Sadyr Japarov visits Central Mosque in Bishkek and holds ooz achar

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on March 15 performed namaz at the Central Mosque of Bishkek and held ooz achar for all those gathered. The spokesman for the head of state, Askat Alagozov, posted on Facebook.

Sadyr Japarov made a speech and congratulated Muslims on the holy month of Ramadan.

Addressing the audience, the head of state called for receiving information about religion from scientists with special knowledge.

At the same time, the president expressed concern about the growing incidence of measles among children in the country, noting that according to statistics, the majority of cases are children who have not been vaccinated. In this regard, Sadyr Japarov noted that vaccination is important for children’s health and disease prevention.

At the end of his speech, the President wished that the prayers of those fasting would be accepted and heard by the Almighty, and wished the country and the Kyrgyz people development and prosperity.