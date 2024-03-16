11:56
USD 89.51
EUR 97.41
RUB 0.98
English

Sadyr Japarov visits Central Mosque in Bishkek and holds ooz achar

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on March 15 performed namaz at the Central Mosque of Bishkek and held ooz achar for all those gathered. The spokesman for the head of state, Askat Alagozov, posted on Facebook.

Sadyr Japarov made a speech and congratulated Muslims on the holy month of Ramadan.

Addressing the audience, the head of state called for receiving information about religion from scientists with special knowledge.

At the same time, the president expressed concern about the growing incidence of measles among children in the country, noting that according to statistics, the majority of cases are children who have not been vaccinated. In this regard, Sadyr Japarov noted that vaccination is important for children’s health and disease prevention.

At the end of his speech, the President wished that the prayers of those fasting would be accepted and heard by the Almighty, and wished the country and the Kyrgyz people development and prosperity.
link: https://24.kg/english/289209/
views: 169
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov comments on rumors about possible rallies in country
President congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on beginning of holy month of Ramadan
Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan determines size of sadaqa al-fitr for 2024
Holy month of Ramadan to begin in Kyrgyzstan on March 11
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for UAE
Presidential spokesman posts letter of Sadyr Japarov to U.S. Secretary of State
Presidential spokesman comments on second term of Sadyr Japarov
President of Kyrgyzstan visits Academy of Physical Culture
Sadyr Japarov speaks about work of Radio Azattyk and criticizes it
Vladimir Putin congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday
Popular
Foreign agents law: Parliament adopts document in third reading Foreign agents law: Parliament adopts document in third reading
Russian specialists to help Defense Ministry create repair depot Russian specialists to help Defense Ministry create repair depot
Switzerland hands over computers to Family Doctors Groups in Kyrgyzstan Switzerland hands over computers to Family Doctors Groups in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Rain, snow and squally wind expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Rain, snow and squally wind expected in Kyrgyzstan
16 March, Saturday
10:12
UN Resident Coordinator recommends thorough review of NGO law UN Resident Coordinator recommends thorough review of N...
10:01
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves switch to 12-year education
09:53
Jalal-Abad resident opens underground madrasah, holds classes with children
09:44
Sadyr Japarov visits Central Mosque in Bishkek and holds ooz achar
09:38
Tax Service launches new services for interaction with business
15 March, Friday
18:02
Director of Water Resources Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed
17:50
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agree not to impose restrictions and bans
17:00
HRW calls on Kyrgyz President to withdraw foreign representatives draft law
16:16
Kyrgyzstan to host International Forum on Investments in Healthcare