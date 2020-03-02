Supporters of Sadyr Japarov hold rally in Bishkek

Supporters of the ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov hold a general public meeting in Bishkek on the central Ala-Too square.

More than a hundred people gathered there.

Protesters demand to release their leader from prison and drop all charges against him.

Recall, courts of all instances sentenced Sadyr Japarov to 11 years and 6 months in a penal colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under Article 227 «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Supporters of the ex-deputy had repeatedly organized protests.

Documents and a petition from the convicted to the head of state — to show an act of goodwill and release him — were sent to the pardon commission under the president.

The Interior Ministry said that they would suppress any attempts to destabilize the situation and provocations.