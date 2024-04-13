Sadyr Japarov visits National Academy of Sciences and Botanical Garden

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov made an unscheduled visit to the National Academy of Sciences. His spokesman Askat Alagozov reported on Facebook.

The head of state got acquainted with the working conditions of the employees, talked with scientists and the management of the academy. He called on scientists to actively participate in the development of economic sectors by conducting scientific research, developing new technologies and innovations, and providing expert advice on various issues facing the country.

In addition, the President also visited Enver Gareyev Botanical Garden.

Sadyr Japarov drew the attention of scientists to the need for reforms to create conditions for making scientific discoveries that will benefit the state and society.

There he got acquainted with the results of the landscaping and reconstruction of its territory.

Sadyr Japarov said that it is necessary to restore order in all abandoned public places. He noted that previously local authorities paid insufficient attention to these issues. But now city mayors and heads of district must comprehensively improve public places.