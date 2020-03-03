22 parties to participate in elections of deputies to City Councils

At least 22 political parties submitted their applications for participation in election of deputies to City Councils. The head of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan Nurzhan Shaildabekova told journalists today.

According to her, four political organizations announced their participation in the elections in five cities — Mekenim Kyrgyzstan, Onuguu-Progress, Birimdik and Kyrgyzstan.

Four more parties plan to run for election in three cities — Uluu-Jurt, Kyrgyz Liberal Democratic Party, Emgek and Zamandash.

In addition, four political associations submitted documents for elections in two cities — Birik, Ata Meken, Tabylga and Meken Yntymagy.

At least 10 parties will participate in election of deputies to only one City Council: Bir Bol, Elmuras, El Birimdigi, Political Party of Afghan War Veterans and Other Local Military Conflicts, Akshumkar, Uluu Kyrgyzstan, Respublika, Green Party of Kyrgyzstan, Ata-Jurt and the Social Democrats.

The CEC will check the documents and then will compile a final list of participants of the city council elections until March 13, 2020.

Elections of deputies to City and Rural Councils will be held on April 12. Voting will take place in 25 rural administrations and five cities — Osh, Tokmak, Karakol, Balykchi and Mailuu-Suu.