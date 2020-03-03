19:27
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

22 parties to participate in elections of deputies to City Councils

At least 22 political parties submitted their applications for participation in election of deputies to City Councils. The head of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan Nurzhan Shaildabekova told journalists today.

According to her, four political organizations announced their participation in the elections in five cities — Mekenim Kyrgyzstan, Onuguu-Progress, Birimdik and Kyrgyzstan.

Four more parties plan to run for election in three cities — Uluu-Jurt, Kyrgyz Liberal Democratic Party, Emgek and Zamandash.

In addition, four political associations submitted documents for elections in two cities — Birik, Ata Meken, Tabylga and Meken Yntymagy.

At least 10 parties will participate in election of deputies to only one City Council: Bir Bol, Elmuras, El Birimdigi, Political Party of Afghan War Veterans and Other Local Military Conflicts, Akshumkar, Uluu Kyrgyzstan, Respublika, Green Party of Kyrgyzstan, Ata-Jurt and the Social Democrats.

The CEC will check the documents and then will compile a final list of participants of the city council elections until March 13, 2020.

Elections of deputies to City and Rural Councils will be held on April 12. Voting will take place in 25 rural administrations and five cities — Osh, Tokmak, Karakol, Balykchi and Mailuu-Suu.
link: https://24.kg/english/145399/
views: 88
Print
Related
Local elections to cost Kyrgyzstan 64.2 million soms
About 1,300 people registered in private house in Osh city
Large number of citizens register in Osh city for a month and half
Elections 2020. Prosecution bodies to monitor compliance with law
CEC reports mass registration of citizens in cities before elections
Butun Kyrgyzstan party to participate in elections
Ex-PM of Kyrgyzstan insists on lowering vote threshold to 3 percent
Cholpon Dzhakupova: Active position of citizens made impotents of politicians
MPs suggest depriving party leaders of authority to form list of candidates
Finance Ministry announces sum of money to be allocated for elections
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries
Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan
Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people
Truck crashes into store in Bishkek Truck crashes into store in Bishkek
3 March, Tuesday
18:34
Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on rally in support of Sadyr Japarov Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on rally in support of Sad...
18:25
Lawsuit against Turkish Ambassador. Ex-Foreign Minister loses case
18:14
Dora the Explorer, Shimmer and Shine to speak Kyrgyz
18:05
Almost 10,000 HIV-positive registered in Kyrgyzstan
16:37
22 parties to participate in elections of deputies to City Councils