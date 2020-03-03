SCNS searches office of headquarters in support of Sadyr Japarov

A search was conducted in the office of headquarters in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov, located in Bishkek. Lawyer Baktybek Zhumashev posted on Facebook.

According to him, the office was searched this morning.

Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency that the search was carried out as part of a pre-trial investigation into attempted violent seizure of power.

«The SCNS is conducting investigative actions, including searches and other operational measures,» the state committee said.

Recall, a rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov was held on Ala-Too square yesterday. After the protesters delivered an ultimatum to the authorities and went to the building of the Parliament, the police began dispersal. Protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers. One of the moderators of the rally of supporters of Sadyr Japarov, ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Osmonaliev, is charged with attempted violent seizure of power. He was placed in the temporary detention center of the SCNS.