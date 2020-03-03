16:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

SCNS searches office of headquarters in support of Sadyr Japarov

A search was conducted in the office of headquarters in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov, located in Bishkek. Lawyer Baktybek Zhumashev posted on Facebook.

According to him, the office was searched this morning.

Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency that the search was carried out as part of a pre-trial investigation into attempted violent seizure of power.

«The SCNS is conducting investigative actions, including searches and other operational measures,» the state committee said.

Recall, a rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov was held on Ala-Too square yesterday. After the protesters delivered an ultimatum to the authorities and went to the building of the Parliament, the police began dispersal. Protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers. One of the moderators of the rally of supporters of Sadyr Japarov, ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Osmonaliev, is charged with attempted violent seizure of power. He was placed in the temporary detention center of the SCNS.
link: https://24.kg/english/145379/
views: 24
Print
Related
162 out of 166 detained by police released after identification in Bishkek
Moderator of rally Kanybek Osmonaliev charged with attempt to seize power
18 police officers turn to hospital after rally in support of Japarov
60 people taken to police department after rally in support of Sadyr Japarov
Brother of Sadyr Japarov and Amangeldy Artykov taken to SCNS
Two police officers turn to hospital with bruises
Rally in support of Japarov: Police arrest about 20 people
Interior Ministry explains why law enforcers began to disperse protesters
Bishkek police to strenuously patrol city at night
Protesters break into territory of the White House in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries
Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan
Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people
Truck crashes into store in Bishkek Truck crashes into store in Bishkek
3 March, Tuesday
16:12
SCNS searches office of headquarters in support of Sadyr Japarov SCNS searches office of headquarters in support of Sady...
15:50
Tenants of Caravan shopping center hold rally in Bishkek
15:36
Kyrgyzstan to destroy low-quality and counterfeit products
15:14
162 out of 166 detained by police released after identification in Bishkek
14:58
Moderator of rally Kanybek Osmonaliev charged with attempt to seize power