Moderator of rally Kanybek Osmonaliev charged with attempt to seize power

One of the moderators of a rally of supporters of Sadyr Japarov, ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Osmonaliev, is charged with attempted violent seizure of power. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.
The former deputy and the rally participant was placed in the temporary detention center of the SCNS.
Brother of Sadyr Japarov and an activist Amangeldy Artykov were released.
Recall, a rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov was held on Ala-Too square yesterday. After the protesters delivered an ultimatum to the authorities and went to the building of the Parliament, the police began dispersal. Protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers, two of them were injured.