Activists to hold rally in Bishkek in defense of peaceful assembly

On March 13 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., activists Tolekan Ismailova and Bermet Borubaeva will organize a peaceful rally near the entrance to the building of Pervomaisky District Administration in Bishkek.

The event will focus on protecting the fundamental right of citizens to freedom of peaceful assembly, as guaranteed by Article 39 of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, Article 21 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the national Law «On Peaceful Assemblies.»

The organizers called on observers from human rights organizations and representatives of the media to take part in the event.
