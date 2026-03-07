Peaceful rally for women’s rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8

The traditional annual march in Bishkek, timed to coincide with International Women’s Day on March 8, has been cancelled this year due to security concerns. Instead, a peaceful rally will take place in Gorky Park from 12 to 1 p.m.

Permission for holding the event was issued by the City Hall. Aigul Storozhuk, a representative of the organizing committee, told 24.kg news agency.

The organizers have prepared a special safety guide for participants in the peaceful rally. Anyone wishing to participate is asked to carefully read the guide in advance.

The organizing committee noted that at the beginning of the rally and throughout the event, the organizers, along with police officers, will monitor the content of participants’ posters.

On-site registration is required to participate.

The organizing committee emphasized that the main goal of the rally is to protect women’s rights and draw public attention to issues such as domestic violence and femicide.