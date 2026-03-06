17:24
Activists ask President Japarov to allow March 8 rally in Bishkek

The organizing committee of an event dedicated to International Women’s Day has appealed to President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov with a request to permit the rally in Bishkek.

The appeal says that activists plan to hold the event in Maxim Gorky Park.

Organizers say the aim of the rally is to draw public attention to issues such as violence against women, femicide, domestic violence, as well as broader concerns related to women’s safety and the protection of their rights.

They noted that the event is planned to be held in a peaceful and lawful format, focused on raising public awareness.

The organizing committee asked the head of state to support the initiative and allow the rally on March 8 at Maxim Gorky Park.

Earlier, member of Parliament Elvira Surabaldieva called on authorities not to interfere with the planned women’s march on March 8.
