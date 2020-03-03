Brother of Sadyr Japarov and Amangeldy Artykov taken to SCNS

After a rally in support of the former parliament deputy Sadyr Japarov, organizers and active participants of the protest rally were delivered to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the SCNS reported.

It is clarified that the politician’s brother Sabyr Japarov, an activist Amangeldy Artykov and the ex-deputy Kanybek Osmonaliev are among them.

«These individuals intended to put forward demands for the release of Sadyr Japarov, followed by the provocation of the protesters to riots and attempted violent seizure of power. These people, together with some supporters of Sadyr Japarov, organized and provoked the protesters to riots during the rally, associated with disobedience to the lawful demand of law enforcement officers, throwing stones and damaging property of Bishkek residents. In addition, they are involved in an attempt to break into the territory of the White House. However, their attempts were thwarted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs,» the SCNS reported.

A criminal case has been opened under the Article «Attempted violent seizure of power» by the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Recall, a rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov was held on Ala-Too square yesterday. After the protesters delivered an ultimatum to the authorities and went to the building of the Parliament, the police began dispersal. Protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers, two of them were injured.