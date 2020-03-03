13:22
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Brother of Sadyr Japarov and Amangeldy Artykov taken to SCNS

After a rally in support of the former parliament deputy Sadyr Japarov, organizers and active participants of the protest rally were delivered to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the SCNS reported.

It is clarified that the politician’s brother Sabyr Japarov, an activist Amangeldy Artykov and the ex-deputy Kanybek Osmonaliev are among them.

Related news
Bishkek City Hall to appeal to court to ban rallies in capital
«These individuals intended to put forward demands for the release of Sadyr Japarov, followed by the provocation of the protesters to riots and attempted violent seizure of power. These people, together with some supporters of Sadyr Japarov, organized and provoked the protesters to riots during the rally, associated with disobedience to the lawful demand of law enforcement officers, throwing stones and damaging property of Bishkek residents. In addition, they are involved in an attempt to break into the territory of the White House. However, their attempts were thwarted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs,» the SCNS reported.

A criminal case has been opened under the Article «Attempted violent seizure of power» by the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Recall, a rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov was held on Ala-Too square yesterday. After the protesters delivered an ultimatum to the authorities and went to the building of the Parliament, the police began dispersal. Protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers, two of them were injured.
link: https://24.kg/english/145330/
views: 99
Print
Related
No incidents registered during night after rally in Bishkek
60 people taken to police department after rally in support of Sadyr Japarov
Two police officers turn to hospital with bruises
Rally in support of Japarov: Police arrest about 20 people
Interior Ministry explains why law enforcers began to disperse protesters
Bishkek police to strenuously patrol city at night
Protesters break into territory of the White House in Bishkek
Rally in support of Japarov. Protesters go to White House
Rally in support of Japarov: Meeting with President not to take place
Rally in support of Japarov: President to receive protesters
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries
Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan
Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people
Truck crashes into store in Bishkek Truck crashes into store in Bishkek
3 March, Tuesday
12:43
Almazbek Atambayev confirms participation in preliminary hearing on Koi-Tash Almazbek Atambayev confirms participation in preliminar...
12:33
No incidents registered during night after rally in Bishkek
12:12
About 10,000 military men to participate in SCO Peace Mission 2020 exercises
11:52
60 people taken to police department after rally in support of Sadyr Japarov
11:46
Brother of Sadyr Japarov and Amangeldy Artykov taken to SCNS