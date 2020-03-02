16:03
Rally in support of Japarov: Organizers call participants to order

Supporters of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov gather on Ala-Too square in Bishkek.

Organizers of the protest ask the gathered not to disturb public order.

«There are law enforcement officers among us. Please do not disturb public order. In addition, we ask you not to litter, not to conflict with law enforcement officers, and not to succumb to provocations,» the organizers called.

About 500 people have gathered in the center of the capital by 11.40.

Recall, courts of all instances sentenced Sadyr Japarov to 11 years and 6 months in a penal colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under Article 227 «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic reduced the prison term of Sadyr Japarov, sentencing him to ten years in prison.

In November 2019, the ex-deputy filed a petition for pardon to the head of state.
