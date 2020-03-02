11:29
Rally of Sadyr Japarov’s supporters. Police intend to suppress violations

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan published a statement in connection with the upcoming rally of supporters of Sadyr Japarov, which is scheduled for today.

«Any attempts to destabilize the situation in Kyrgyzstan will be suppressed within the framework of the law by harsh measures, and the perpetrators will be held accountable. The Ministry of Interior will not allow to exacerbate or destabilize the situation,» the statement says.

As noted, the police are taking the necessary measures to ensure public order and security.

«An emergency response center has been created, an action plan has been drawn up. A set of operational and preventive measures prescribed by law is being carried out in places of mass congestion of people, as well as in the organized crime environment, aimed at maintaining social and political stability in the country,» the department notes.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs calls on all individuals and legal entities to comply with the law during rallies.

We believe that any campaigns should be carried out within the framework of the law, and the freedoms provided by democracy cannot be abused.

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

«It is beneficial for some interested parties to destabilize the situation, trying to foment the conflict and take advantage of it. They will have to answer for the deed before the law. The internal affairs authorities intend to harshly suppress any illegal actions. The Ministry of Internal Affairs does not participate in political issues, treats everyone equally, but if violations of the rule of law are detected at the rally, all facts will be recorded and tough measures will be taken against violators of the law,» the ministry stressed.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also reminds that criminal liability is provided by the current legislation for dissemination of provocative and other materials aimed at destabilization of the situation.
