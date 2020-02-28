11:58
Government of Kyrgyzstan comments on situation with women, children in Syria

The Government of Kyrgyzstan is constantly monitoring the issue of its compatriots — women and their minor children, who are currently in the war zone in Syria. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reports.

It is specified that a comprehensive work is being carried out. An interdepartmental working group on the issue has been created by a government order.

Collection of data on citizens of Kyrgyzstan at the epicenter of the conflict continues.

People, including Kyrgyzstanis, starving in Al-Hol refugee camp in Syria
However, as noted, aggravation of hostilities involving various disparate terrorist groups significantly complicates the current situation in Syria and in the region as a whole. Therefore, there is a delay in the repatriation of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Earlier, it was reported that 500 Kyrgyzstanis left for Syria. Thirty of them died. None of agencies can voice an exact number of women and children possibly staying in militant camps.

Civil activists called on the authorities of Kyrgyzstan to speed up the process of return of Kyrgyz refugees from Syria. The Cabinet of Ministers responded to the call and informed about the start of work in August 2019. However, nothing has been done so far.
