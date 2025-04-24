Almost 400 minor Kyrgyzstanis repatriated from Syria

Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Ravshanbek Sabirov met with the representative of the Global Fund Irina Ulmasova-Olive. The press service of the Ministry of Labor reported.

The parties discussed the situation of women and children, citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who were repatriated from the war zone.

«On the instructions of President Sadyr Japarov, minors were repatriated from Iraq in March 2021 as part of Meerim humanitarian mission. Also, on the instructions of the head of state, in 2022 the republic began to return our citizens, who were staying in the camps in Syria,» Ravshanbek Sabirov said.

He noted that a total of six stages of repatriation from Syria have been carried out, with the last stage being carried out in the summer of 2024. According to the minister, after medical, rehabilitation, theological and pedagogical measures, the repatriates were transferred to related families.

As a result, as Ravshanbek Sabirov reported, 544 citizens of Kyrgyzstan were returned, including 396 minors.

The minister also informed that to date, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved a five-year program for the rehabilitation and reintegration of returnees. The program was developed taking into account international experience and successful practices of Central Asian and European countries.