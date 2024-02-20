99 Kyrgyzstanis returned to homeland from Syria

At least 99 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic were brought to Kyrgyzstan from Syria — 28 of them are women and 71 minor children. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The next humanitarian mission Aikol-5 to return repatriates staying in special camps in north-eastern Syria was organized with the support of the government of the United States of America.

The Kyrgyz side expresses gratitude to the American side and international partners for the full assistance provided in conducting the special operation and logistical support for the successful implementation of the fifth major mission for the repatriation of citizens in a difficult situation.

According to official data, Kyrgyzstan returned 339 of its citizens from camps in Syria to their homeland in 2023.