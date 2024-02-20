19:38
USD 89.43
EUR 96.39
RUB 0.96
English

99 Kyrgyzstanis returned to homeland from Syria

At least 99 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic were brought to Kyrgyzstan from Syria — 28 of them are women and 71 minor children. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The next humanitarian mission Aikol-5 to return repatriates staying in special camps in north-eastern Syria was organized with the support of the government of the United States of America.

The Kyrgyz side expresses gratitude to the American side and international partners for the full assistance provided in conducting the special operation and logistical support for the successful implementation of the fifth major mission for the repatriation of citizens in a difficult situation.

According to official data, Kyrgyzstan returned 339 of its citizens from camps in Syria to their homeland in 2023.
link: https://24.kg/english/287228/
views: 167
Print
Related
U.S. welcomes the Kyrgyz Republic’s continued repatriation of its nationals
31 women and 65 children returned from Syria to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani detained on suspicion of participation in hostilities in Syria
U.S. applauds the Kyrgyz Republic’s repatriation of its nationals from Syria
Repatriation: 21 women and 62 children return to Kyrgyzstan from Syria
233 citizens of Kyrgyzstan returned to homeland from Syria
31 women and 64 children delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Syria
Kyrgyzstanis who took part in hostilities in Syria detained
Jalal-Abad resident detained for plans to participate in war in Syria
Women and children returned from Syria underwent rehabilitation
Popular
Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks
Underground gold mining starts at Kumtor mine Underground gold mining starts at Kumtor mine
President meets with Secretaries of Security Councils of Regional Dialogue President meets with Secretaries of Security Councils of Regional Dialogue
Kyrgyzstanis are advised not to travel to Kazakhstan, Russia by land transport Kyrgyzstanis are advised not to travel to Kazakhstan, Russia by land transport
20 February, Tuesday
18:06
99 Kyrgyzstanis returned to homeland from Syria 99 Kyrgyzstanis returned to homeland from Syria
17:57
Severe frosts: Load of Bishkek HPP increased to 300 megawatts
16:47
Southwestern part of Bishkek to have no cold water on February 21
16:42
Fence of Issyk-Kul airport collapses for the second time
16:19
Methane gas stations temporarily closed in Uzbekistan