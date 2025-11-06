16:30
Kyrgyzstan delivers 150 tons of humanitarian aid to people of Syria

At the direction of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, the State Committee for National Security, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and with the assistance of the competent authorities of Turkey, delivered over 150 tons of humanitarian aid to the people of Syria. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

According to the press center, essential food products (flour, rice, sugar, vegetable oil, and other items) were handed over to the Syrian side.

«This humanitarian delivery confirms the commitment of the head of state and the people of the Kyrgyz Republic to strengthening peace, security, and humanitarian support for countries in need.

In turn, representatives of the Syrian government, on behalf of the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, and the Syrian people, thanked the President and people of Kyrgyzstan, noting that «this support is especially important now, and the Syrian people view the initiative of the Kyrgyz Republic as fraternal support,» the statement reads.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed existing problematic issues, the regional agenda, and prospects for bilateral cooperation.
