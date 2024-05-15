Kyrgyzstani who fought in Syria detained in Bishkek

A 31-year-old man, who fought in Syria against government forces of Iraq, was detained in Bishkek. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

«Citizen of Kyrgyzstan, during labor migration abroad, was remotely recruited by an international terrorist organization. After that, in 2015, he moved to Syria through Turkey,» the statement says.

The state committee added that the man underwent sabotage and combat training in militant camps in Iraqi Mosul, after which he participated in hostilities against Iraqi government forces on the side of terrorists. The man was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security.