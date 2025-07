An International Football Tournament among teams of players under 23 has started in Bishkek. The matches can be watched on the Kyrgyz Sport YouTube channel.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan lost the first match to the team of Syria with a score 1:2.

Arsen Sharshenbekov scored the only goal from a penalty kick.

Recall, the youth teams of Kyrgyzstan, Oman, Bahrain and Syria are participating in the tournament.

The national team will play with the team of Oman on July 20.