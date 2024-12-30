14:27
USD 87.00
EUR 90.59
RUB 0.86
English

More than 120 Kyrgyzstanis returned home from northeastern regions of Syria

Over 850,000 consular services have been provided during the year. The Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev said at a press conference.

According to him, Kyrgyzstanis were during this period repatriated and evacuated from various countries and conflict zones.

«The stages of Aikol humanitarian mission have been completed, within the framework of which 121 Kyrgyzstanis, among them 36 women and 85 children, have been returned from the northeastern regions of Syria. The evacuation of 4 citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 18 of their relatives from the zones of armed conflicts in the Gaza Strip and Palestine has been carried out,» the minister said.

He told that 24 underage citizens, who were left without legal representatives in Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Iraq have returned home. In the United States, consuls have organized visits to 12 cities to meet with adoptive parents of 13 adopted Kyrgyzstanis.

A total of 116 convicted citizens were extradited to their homeland, including 105 from Russia, 10 from Kazakhstan and 1 from Tajikistan. Work to protect the rights and interests of Kyrgyzstanis abroad continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/315785/
views: 148
Print
Related
Situation in Syria: MFA recommends Kyrgyzstanis to leave country
Native of Central Asia detained in Kiev for transportation of militants to Syria
Labor Ministry returns two children from Russia to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani who fought in Syria detained in Bishkek
Kyrgyz woman detained in Turkey for participation in war in Syria
99 Kyrgyzstanis returned to homeland from Syria
MFA of Kyrgyzstan: Body of Kyrgyzstani repatriated to her homeland from India
U.S. welcomes the Kyrgyz Republic’s continued repatriation of its nationals
31 women and 65 children returned from Syria to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani detained on suspicion of participation in hostilities in Syria
Popular
Cryptocurrency mining tax revenues to Kyrgyzstan' s budget continue to decline Cryptocurrency mining tax revenues to Kyrgyzstan' s budget continue to decline
Azerbaijan Airlines names preliminary cause of plane crash near Aktau Azerbaijan Airlines names preliminary cause of plane crash near Aktau
Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan initiates temporary ban on sugar imports Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan initiates temporary ban on sugar imports
President launches China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project President launches China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project
30 December, Monday
13:24
More than 120 Kyrgyzstanis returned home from northeastern regions of Syria More than 120 Kyrgyzstanis returned home from northeast...
12:06
Fines for absence of CMTPL insurance postponed to July 1, 2025
11:51
Seven people injured in traffic accident in Novopokrovka village
11:42
Plane crash in Aktau: Three injured Kyrgyzstanis transported to Bishkek
11:31
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan intend to establish Business Council