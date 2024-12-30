More than 120 Kyrgyzstanis returned home from northeastern regions of Syria

Over 850,000 consular services have been provided during the year. The Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev said at a press conference.

According to him, Kyrgyzstanis were during this period repatriated and evacuated from various countries and conflict zones.

«The stages of Aikol humanitarian mission have been completed, within the framework of which 121 Kyrgyzstanis, among them 36 women and 85 children, have been returned from the northeastern regions of Syria . The evacuation of 4 citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 18 of their relatives from the zones of armed conflicts in the Gaza Strip and Palestine has been carried out,» the minister said.

He told that 24 underage citizens, who were left without legal representatives in Russia , Kazakhstan , Turkey and Iraq have returned home. In the United States , consuls have organized visits to 12 cities to meet with adoptive parents of 13 adopted Kyrgyzstanis.