Labor Minister, U.S. Ambassador discuss repatriation of Kyrgyzstanis from Syria

The Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Ravshanbek Sabirov met with the U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kyrgyz Republic Lesslie Viguerie and discussed cooperation in the fight against human trafficking and reintegration of citizens. The ministry reported.

The ambassador announced the preparation of the annual U.S. report on human trafficking, noting the importance of the Kyrgyz Republic’s efforts in this area to maintain a high status in international rankings. He emphasized that the goal of cooperation is not to impose demands, but strengthening the partnership between the countries.

Ravshan Sabirov noted the successful projects on repatriation of citizens of Kyrgyzstan from Syria. According to him, with the support of the U.S. government, six stages of repatriation were carried out in 2023-2024, as a result of which 454 people returned to their homeland, including 141 women and 313 children.
