Another traffic accident involving minibus occurs in Bishkek

Minibus No. 195 and a Toyota car collided today in Bishkek at the intersection of Baytik Baatyr and Skryabin Streets. Press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service reported.

According to the department, none of the participants of the traffic accident was seriously injured.

Recall, 10 people were injured on February 23 in the capital as a result of a traffic accident involving a minibus. Driver of Mazda Demio, 26-year-old A.T., drove along Akiev street in southern direction and crashed into a passenger Mercedes Sprinter at the intersection with Moskovskaya Street.