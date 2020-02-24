Ten people injured in traffic accident involving minibus in Bishkek

Ten people were injured in Bishkek as a result of a traffic accident. Press service of the Patrol Police Service reported.

The traffic accident occurred the day before at 8.10. Driver of Mazda Demio, 26-year-old A.T., drove along Akiev Street in southern direction and crashed into a passenger Mercedes Sprinter at the intersection with Moskovskaya Street.

«The minibus was driven by 53-year-old K. Zh. As a result of the traffic accident, ten people were injured, five of them turned to the National Hospital. The fact of the traffic accident was registered,» the patrol police reported.