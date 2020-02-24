15:08
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ten people injured in traffic accident involving minibus in Bishkek

Ten people were injured in Bishkek as a result of a traffic accident. Press service of the Patrol Police Service reported.

The traffic accident occurred the day before at 8.10. Driver of Mazda Demio, 26-year-old A.T., drove along Akiev Street in southern direction and crashed into a passenger Mercedes Sprinter at the intersection with Moskovskaya Street.

«The minibus was driven by 53-year-old K. Zh. As a result of the traffic accident, ten people were injured, five of them turned to the National Hospital. The fact of the traffic accident was registered,» the patrol police reported.
link: https://24.kg/english/144551/
views: 51
Print
Related
Patrol police car gets into traffic accident in Bishkek
Pensioner knocked down and killed in Lebedinovka village
Teenager knocks down and kills man in traffic accident in Osh
Car flies off bridge, falls onto railway in Bishkek
Car crashes into apartment building in Bishkek
Foreigner slips on road, hit by car in Bishkek
Two pedestrians injured, one killed in hit-and-run in Bishkek
Four people killed in traffic accident in Bishkek
One person injured in traffic accident involving minibus in Bishkek
Seven people injured in traffic accident in Kochkor district
Popular
Ata Meken party to participate in local elections Ata Meken party to participate in local elections
Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek
Patrol police car gets into traffic accident in Bishkek Patrol police car gets into traffic accident in Bishkek
Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Belarus Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Belarus
24 February, Monday
14:48
Ten people injured in traffic accident involving minibus in Bishkek Ten people injured in traffic accident involving minibu...
14:38
Tax agencies to accept tax returns until midnight for the rest of the week
14:21
Mother of blogger Elmir Sydyman asks President to take his case under control
13:48
New director of Unaa state institution appointed
13:43
Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place at UK National Jujitsu Tournament