Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Pros from EAEU surpass negative aspects

«Positive effect of the republic’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union completely surpasses the existing negative aspects,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said in an interview with TASS.

According to him, accession to the EAEU was the right and timely decision. This is confirmed by figures. The average annual growth of the country’s GDP over four years in the Union formed in the amount not lower than it was in 2010-2014. It amounted to 4.1 percent, although it was forecast not higher than 2.4 percent.

«Another advantage is that the vast majority of large and successful entrepreneurs have so far been able to resolve issues of adaptation to the conditions of the EAEU. Kyrgyzstan benefited from creation of the EAEU labor market, including recognition of national driver’s licenses, educational certificates, social guarantees, pensions, as well as the right to provide medical assistance to Kyrgyzstanis who work in the territory of the EAEU member states,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov believes.

Recall, the head of state left for Moscow today with a working visit to open the Cross-year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

The head of state also commented on expressed dissatisfaction with the activities of the Union. The President is sure that a new international organization can not work without failures from the first day of its existence.

«Some issues have to be resolved as they arise, on the go. From time to time, questions arise regarding the freedom of movement of goods and removal of barriers, as a result of which our suppliers incur financial losses due to downtime and failure to fulfill obligations to product recipients. At the same time, we all have an understanding that such problems should be solved in the EAEU only jointly for the benefit of the peoples of our union,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.