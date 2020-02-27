President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov leaves for Moscow

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov left for Moscow with a working visit to open the Cross Year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Press service of the head of state reported.

Within the framework of the visit, he plans to meet with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, as well as the Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov will also take part in ceremony of laying flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.