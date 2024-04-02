EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets

The Council of Heads of Authorized Bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in the field of energy chaired by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the EEC Arzybek Kozhoshev considered the topical issues of creation of common energy markets, the main principles and directions of ensuring energy security in the EAEU. The press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

According to it, the parties discussed preparation of international agreements on the formation of common markets of gas, oil and petroleum products of the Union.

«We intend to continue substantive discussion of uncoordinated issues at the level of the EAEU bodies in the near future,» the EEC Minister said.

The Energy Ministers confirmed the focus on achieving mutually acceptable solutions to sensitive issues of the operation of common energy markets.

During the meeting, the parties recognized the sufficiency of measures taken in terms of ensuring energy security of the EAEU states, expressed their intention to continue developing cooperation to strengthen energy security.

«The EAEU countries demonstrate unity on a number of positions. Creation of common energy markets and ensuring energy security is a common and important task for the states of the association,» Arzybek Kozhoshev said.