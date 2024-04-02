12:07
USD 89.41
EUR 96.47
RUB 0.97
English

EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets

The Council of Heads of Authorized Bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in the field of energy chaired by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the EEC Arzybek Kozhoshev considered the topical issues of creation of common energy markets, the main principles and directions of ensuring energy security in the EAEU. The press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

According to it, the parties discussed preparation of international agreements on the formation of common markets of gas, oil and petroleum products of the Union.

«We intend to continue substantive discussion of uncoordinated issues at the level of the EAEU bodies in the near future,» the EEC Minister said.

The Energy Ministers confirmed the focus on achieving mutually acceptable solutions to sensitive issues of the operation of common energy markets.

During the meeting, the parties recognized the sufficiency of measures taken in terms of ensuring energy security of the EAEU states, expressed their intention to continue developing cooperation to strengthen energy security.

«The EAEU countries demonstrate unity on a number of positions. Creation of common energy markets and ensuring energy security is a common and important task for the states of the association,» Arzybek Kozhoshev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/290500/
views: 113
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov and Bakytzhan Sagintaev discuss obstacles in EAEU
Eurasian Economic Commission announces key figures of EAEU development
Bakytzhan Sagintaev to become head of EEC Board
Grace period for import of electric vehicles extended for Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov calls on French company for joint construction of HPP
Sadyr Japarov meets with Vice President of Total Energies Renewables
Duty-free import of goods up to €1,000 extended for six months
EEC Board recommends Kyrgyzstan to protect children from unsafe toys
Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan plans to ban electric heating in winter
World Bank ready to finance major energy projects in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Incidence of chickenpox increases in Bishkek Incidence of chickenpox increases in Bishkek
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstanis awarded for saving people Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstanis awarded for saving people
High incidence of echinococcosis and alveococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan High incidence of echinococcosis and alveococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan
2 April, Tuesday
12:01
Fight against corruption: Data of SCNS differ from provided by Finance Ministry Fight against corruption: Data of SCNS differ from prov...
11:53
Buying rate of U.S. dollar drops in Kyrgyzstan
11:35
Cars worth 107.8 million soms to be purchased for bailiff, enforcement services
11:29
Novopavlovka village to have no gas for three days
11:23
Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce fuel marking