Sooronbai Jeenbekov gives interview to Russian journalists

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov gave a large interview to TASS reporters on the eve of opening of the Cross-year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

One of the questions concerned future of the Russian language in Kyrgyzstan.

«The Russians who visited Kyrgyzstan note a widespread distribution of the Russian language in the country, which is spoken there without any problems. Will the republic continue to support the Russian language learning at the state level in the future, which in many neighboring republics actually remains the language of interethnic communication?» Michael Metzel asked.

Russian is enshrined as an official language in the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan. Its status will be preserved and will not change. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«The Russian language is widely used in all areas of life in the country. First of all, the Russian language provides an opportunity for interethnic communication and familiarization with the culture, history, traditions of our countries and peoples,» the President of Kyrgyzstan stressed.

He noted that during the Cross-year, by the way, a whole range of events will be held aimed at supporting the Russian language, for example, international educational expeditions in the Kyrgyz Republic; internships for teachers of Kyrgyz schools and university lecturers using information technologies, aimed at learning the Russian language and getting acquainted with the Russian culture, literature and Russian education; participation of representatives of the Kyrgyz Republic in the international reading contest of Russian classical literature; opening of a branch of the Moscow State University named after Mikhail Lomonosov in Osh city, and so on.

Thanks to a good knowledge of the Russian language, our citizens feel more comfortable in Russia. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

However, as the head of state noted, there are problems.

«There are problems, one of them is the level of teaching the Russian language in the regions. With the support of Russia, we intend to improve the situation. We also plan to introduce international standards for language teaching in the education system,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The journalist was interested whether switch from the Cyrillic alphabet to the Latin alphabet was relevant in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«As far as I remember, this question was raised in the earliest days of independence of the republic. But even then we made the right choice and did not switch to the Latin alphabet. There is no need to switch to the Latin alphabet now. The cultural and scientific potential of the republic has achieved certain success when it relied on the Cyrillic alphabet,» the President of Kyrgyzstan said.