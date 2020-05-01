Kyrgyzstan offers EAEU to develop common measures to save economy

Kyrgyzstan initiated consideration of the issue on development of agreed measures and recommendations within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union on preserving macroeconomic stability. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

The Kyrgyz Republic insists on measures to preserve mutual trade in goods and freedom of movement of labor in the EAEU. It was stated at a meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission with participation of the Vice Prime Ministers of the EAEU countries. The agenda of the meeting, held in video conference format, included 27 issues.

One of the important topics of the meeting was the situation caused by coronavirus. The EEC Council agreed to entrust the Board of the commission and its authorized bodies with ensuring prompt exchange of information on measures taken and planned to be taken to maintain macroeconomic stability in the context of the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, the parties supported the proposal of Armenia on the need to nullify import customs duties on certain types of medical protective products for prevention of spread of coronavirus.

«The members of the Council were provided with information on the progress in preparing the Strategic Directions of Eurasian Economic Integration until 2025, prepared as a follow-up to the Declaration on Further Development of Integration Processes in the EAEU. The Kyrgyz side insisted that the provision for inclusion in the text of the draft strategy regarding the need to develop flexible mechanisms for targeted assistance to the economic development of the EAEU member states was submitted to the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council for consideration in the wording proposed by Kyrgyzstan,» the statement says.