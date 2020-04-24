Prime Minister participates in meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev participated in an extraordinary meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which took place in form of a videoconference. Press service of the Cabinet reported.

The Head of Governments of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union discussed a draft document that determines strategic directions for development of Eurasian economic integration until 2025.

«The list of measures and mechanisms is a roadmap for further development of integration of the EAEU member states, which provides for the development and signing of 13 international treaties, more than 60 regulatory legal acts, amendments and additions to the union agreement and, accordingly, to the national laws of the Union member states. Measures and mechanisms of strategic directions complement and develop activities that are already being implemented in accordance with the approved basic documents. For example, these are the concept of forming common EAEU oil and oil products markets, the concept of forming a common EAEU gas market, the concept of forming a common EAEU electricity market,» the press service said.

Following the meeting, a decision was made to reconsider the issue of gas transportation pricing prior to holding the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which will be held on May 19, 2020.

The next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in the second decade of July 2020 in Minsk.