Transitional period for new regulations on food products announced

A transitional period has been set for manufacturers to adapt to the new requirements of the EAEU technical regulations for food products. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

A 12-month period has been set for entrepreneurs to adapt to implementation of new technical regulations for food products, taking into account the changes coming into force on July 11, 2020.

«Products put into circulation before the end of the transitional period are allowed during the expiration date specified by the manufacturer. The transition period will have a positive impact on the business environment,» the EEC stressed.