EAEU to abolish customs duties as part of fight against coronavirus

Member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union have committed to implementing a number of urgent measures to support the economy and combat spread of the epidemic. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

The chairman of the EEC, Mikhail Myasnikovich, noted that two action plans have been prepared — temporary and urgent. First of all, a green corridor will be created designed for import of essential goods, a temporary reduction or complete abolition of customs duties for some sectors of the economy will be introduced. Uninterrupted operation of transport and delivery of goods will be ensured.

«A number of agricultural and food products, including vegetables, cereals, baby food, most medicines and personal protective equipment, will be exempted from duties. The measures taken will be valid from April 1 to June 30,» the statement says.