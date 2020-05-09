11:13
Medical and agricultural products to fall in price in EAEU

Medical and agricultural products will fall in price in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. Asia in the Center media outlet reports.

Imported medical and agricultural goods are exempted from duties in a number of countries of the Union. Due to this, the final price of such goods will be significantly lower for the final user.

«This measure is dictated by economic necessity. In the context of restrictive measures caused by the fight against the spread of COVID-19, the population, deprived of the usual opportunity to earn money, needs such exemptions,» the statement says.
