16:00
USD 80.01
EUR 87.11
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyz businessmen to be able to export masks and respirators to EAEU

Domestic entrepreneurs will be able to export face masks and non-medical respirators. The Information Support Department of the Government Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the department, resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on a temporary ban on the export of medicines and medical supplies from the republic was amended. The amendments permit export of masks and non-medical respirators to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The changes are caused by the agreements of the EAEU Heads of State at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Council on April 14.

«The Heads of the EAEU countries made a joint statement and noted the need to preserve the principle of freedom of movement of goods, including socially important products, medical equipment and drugs, personal protective equipment. The governments of the EAEU countries were instructed to coordinate measures on prevention of the spread of coronavirus,» the government said.

The export permit was also adopted to support entrepreneurs who reoriented their activities and launched production of protective face masks.
link: https://24.kg/english/150417/
views: 66
Print
Related
EAEU to abolish customs duties as part of fight against coronavirus
Coronavirus pandemic: EAEU calls on states to end trade wars
EAEU needs green corridors for delivery of goods in crisis situations
EAEU presidents to hold video conference on coronavirus
List of goods with duty-free import into EAEU expanded
Coronavirus pandemic: EAEU to ban export of food products
EAEU decides on addressing shortage of medical masks
Mikhail Myasnikovich: EAEU market destabilization should not be allowed
EAEU to take joint measures to combat spread of coronavirus
Uzbekistan to join EAEU as an observer
Popular
Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan proposed to be extended until April 30 Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan proposed to be extended until April 30
Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek
Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan
State of emergency extended in Kyrgyzstan until April 30 State of emergency extended in Kyrgyzstan until April 30
17 April, Friday
15:51
4-magnitude earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan 4-magnitude earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
15:41
10,000 Kyrgyzstanis left without money, job in Moscow, Moscow Oblast
15:20
Kyrgyz businessmen to be able to export masks and respirators to EAEU
13:58
38 traffic accidents occur in Bishkek during state of emergency
13:47
All WWII veterans to get promised 75,000 soms on time