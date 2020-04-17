Kyrgyz businessmen to be able to export masks and respirators to EAEU

Domestic entrepreneurs will be able to export face masks and non-medical respirators. The Information Support Department of the Government Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the department, resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on a temporary ban on the export of medicines and medical supplies from the republic was amended. The amendments permit export of masks and non-medical respirators to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The changes are caused by the agreements of the EAEU Heads of State at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Council on April 14.

«The Heads of the EAEU countries made a joint statement and noted the need to preserve the principle of freedom of movement of goods, including socially important products, medical equipment and drugs, personal protective equipment. The governments of the EAEU countries were instructed to coordinate measures on prevention of the spread of coronavirus,» the government said.

The export permit was also adopted to support entrepreneurs who reoriented their activities and launched production of protective face masks.