Coronavirus pandemic: EAEU calls on states to end trade wars

Joint statement was adopted in connection with COVID-19 pandemic following a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council today. The Eurasian Economic Commission reported.

The presidents of the Union countries confirmed their readiness to continue their consolidated work to eliminate the negative consequences of COVID-19 pandemic, maintain the achieved level of integration cooperation and further economic development of the EAEU. At the same time, the heads of state are firmly convinced that the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic should not lead to the breakdown of established cooperative ties, suspension of international trade, and cessation of investment activity.

«We urge all states to maintain international cooperation, build confidence, end armed conflicts, trade wars, unilateral financial and economic sanctions and strictly abide by international law,» the statement says.

The presidents spoke for the unity of the international community and stability of the global economy, preserving the principle of freedom of movement of goods, including socially significant goods, food, medical equipment and drugs, medical personal protective equipment.

«We instruct governments, central (national) banks and the Eurasian Economic Commission to take coordinated measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 infection, step up our economic cooperation, maintain stability of functioning of our domestic, including food, markets, and support our citizens and businesses to overcome the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are firmly convinced that the benefits of integration will help our countries and peoples to adequately cope with this test,» the presidents said.
