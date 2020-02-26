15:50
Criminal case on Koi-Tash events sent to court

Criminal case on Koi-Tash events was sent to court. Press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

On February 25, copies of the indictment were handed over to all the accused. The Pervomaisky District Court will consider the case.

“Criminal case against other five defendants was severed into a separate action — they entered into a plea bargain. It is being investigated by the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs,” the supervisory body said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has instituted proceedings under a number of articles of the Criminal Code. The investigation is completed. Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters were charged with mass riots, hooliganism, murder, attempted murder, threat or violence against a government official, attempted seizure of power, illegal arms trafficking and hostage taking.
