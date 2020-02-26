11:16
Indictment on events in Koi-Tash consists of 491 pages

Indictment of defendants in the criminal case on the events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019 was signed by the Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Otkurbek Dzhamshitov. It consists of 491 pages.

Official charges were brought against the former president Almazbek Atambayev, former deputies of the Parliament Ravshan Dzheenbekov and Meerbek Miskenbaev, current parliament deputies Irina Karamushkina and Asel Koduranova, former head of the Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov, assistant of the ex-president Kunduz Zhildubaeva, former employee of the 9th Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev , and supporters of the former president Farkhat Baabiev, Kanat Osmonaliev, Ryspek Karypbek uulu, Marat Shamenov, Kaparbek uulu Nooruz, Asangeldy Kakebaev.

Criminal case against other five defendants was severed into a separate action — they entered into a plea bargain.

Materials were sent to the court. Date of the hearing has not yet been set.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has instituted proceedings under a number of articles of the Criminal Code. The investigation is completed. Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters were charged with mass riots, hooliganism, murder, attempted murder, threat or violence against a government official, attempted seizure of power, illegal arms trafficking and hostage taking of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
