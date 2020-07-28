Court hearing on events in Koi-Tash to be held online

Presiding judge Marat Sydykov proposed to hold trial of the criminal case on events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019 online. The lawyer of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Sergei Slesarev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the hearings are still postponed. Lawyers and prosecutors are ill. The accused who are in custody in the pre-trial detention center are not brought to trials.

«The hearing, which was supposed to take place the day before, did not take place either. The judge announced that the next hearing will be held in videoconference format. But one of the participants of the process understands how. How, for example, can the defendants be connected from the pretrial detention center? There are no conditions for this in the pretrial detention center,» Sergei Slesarev said.

The Interior Ministry opened a case on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8 last year under a number of articles of the Criminal Code. The defendants in the case are deputies Irina Karamushkina, Asel Koduranova, members of the SDPK party, ex-parliament member Ravshan Jeenbekov, as well as former head of state Almazbek Atambayev.