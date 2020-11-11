Koi-Tash events: Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev brought to hearing

Hearing of the case on the events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019 continues in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. Kunduz Zholdubaeva informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was brought to the hearing. He will take part in the proceedings.

The Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan opened a case on the events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8 last year under a number of articles of the Criminal Code. The defendants in the case are deputies Irina Karamushkina, Asel Koduranova, members of the SDPK party, ex-parliament member Ravshan Dzheenbekov, as well as the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev.