Riots in Koi-Tash village: Investigation completed

Investigation into events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019 is completed. Lawyer of the former president of the country Almazbek Atambayev, Sergei Slesarev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, lawyers and suspects will begin to get acquainted with materials of the criminal case from January 10.

«I can’t say yet how many volumes the criminal case has. However, we are familiar with results of some examinations, in particular ballistic one, but we do not agree. We will challenge it. I won’t be surprised if the Main Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will blame us for delaying the process of studying all the documents,» Sergei Slesarev said.

He reminded that the Ministry of Internal Affairs opened a case under a number of articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Confrontation between Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters with law enforcement officers on August 7-8 in the territory of the former president’s residence was registered under the Articles «Mass riots», «Hooliganism», «Murder», «Attempted murder», «Threat or violence against a government official», «Attempted violent seizure of power», «Illegal arms trafficking», «Hostage taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The investigation has lasted six months.

According to preliminary data, 12 people are defendants in the case. Two of them — the former chief of the people’s headquarters Kiyas Smailov and the ex-head of Dan State Enterprise Alga Kylychev entered into a plea bargain and their cases will be severed into a separate case.

After familiarization, the case will be sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office for further transfer to the court. Sergei Slesarev noted that the hearing is likely to be closed.