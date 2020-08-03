12:09
Trial of case on events in Koi-Tash to be held online

Trial of the criminal case on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019 will be held online. One of the accused Kunduz Zholdubaeva told.

According to her, a conference communication has been organized with the Bishkek pretrial detention center 1. The decision to conduct the online hearing was made by the presiding judge Marat Sydykov due to the difficult epidemiological situation.

The lawyers stated that it was technically difficult, since there were no opportunities for this in the pre-trial detention center.

The Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan opened a case on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8 last year under a number of articles of the Criminal Code. The defendants in the case are deputies Irina Karamushkina, Asel Koduranova, members of the SDPK party, ex-parliament member Ravshan Jeenbekov, as well as former head of state Almazbek Atambayev.
