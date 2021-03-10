18:06
Koi-Tash events: Court extends measure of restraint for defendants

Trial of criminal case against the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev continues in the Pervomayskiy District Court of Bishkek.

The main defendant was again not taken to court.

During the hearing, a judge Aziret Mederov said that the trial period expires, as well as the preventive measure for everyone except Almazbek Atambayev, Kanat Sagymbaev and Farid Niyazov. They were sanctioned within other criminal cases.

The state prosecutors asked to keep the previously chosen measure of restraint in respect of the defendants in force and to extend the period for consideration of the case in court.

The lawyer of the deputy of Parliament Asel Koduranova asked to change the measure of restraint for the defendants from house arrest to recognizance not to leave the city. According to her, the parliament member does not intend to flee the country anywhere.

The defendant Kunduz Zholdubaeva stated that the case should be sent for a new trial in order to bring to justice the ex-chairman of the State Committee for National Security Orozbek Opumbaev, as well as the Minister of Internal Affairs Kashkar Dzhunushaliev and the ex-president Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The lawyers of other defendants also asked to change the measure of restraint for their clients to recognizance not to leave the city.

Leaving the deliberation room, the judge Aziret Mederov read out the ruling, according to which the term for consideration of the case in court was extended by two months.

Measure of restraint for the defendants was extended until May 11.
