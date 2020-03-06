Court hearing of Koi-Tash events case to take place behind closed doors

Preliminary hearing of the criminal case on the events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019 are ongoing in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Prosecutor Temirbek Bekmamat uulu said that a judge Marat Sydykov decided to conduct a closed trial.

«Earlier, lawyers filed a motion to hold open hearings, the state prosecution did not mind and upheld the petition. However, the court made a different decision,» Temirbek Bekmamat uulu said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has instituted proceedings under a number of articles of the Criminal Code on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8. The investigation is completed. Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters were charged with mass riots, hooliganism, murder, attempted murder, threat or violence against a government official, attempted seizure of power, illegal arms trafficking and hostage taking.