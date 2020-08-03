Trial of case on events in Koi-Tash: Almazbek Atambayev not to testify

Former President of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Atambayev, agreed to participate in trial of the criminal case on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019. His lawyer Sergei Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the next hearing should be held today. Almazbek Atambayev feels satisfactory and he will be taken to court.

«However, my client will not testify. He does not intend to testify against himself. I remind you that he has immunity like the ex-head of state,» Sergei Slesarev said.

Earlier, by resolution of the Parliament of the sixth convocation Almazbek Atambayev was deprived of the status of the ex-president of the country.

The Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan opened a case on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8 last year under a number of articles of the Criminal Code. The defendants in the case are deputies Irina Karamushkina, Asel Koduranova, members of the SDPK party, ex-parliament member Ravshan Jeenbekov, as well as former head of state Almazbek Atambayev.