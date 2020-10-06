Atambayev’s supporters come to release arrested within Koi-Tash case

Supporters of the former president of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Atambayev, gathered near the building of the pretrial detention center 1.

They intend to release all those accused within the case on Koi-Tash events on August 7-8, 2019 from custody.

It is known that the decision to change the preventive measure was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital.

Those present had a row with the employees of the pre-trial detention center. They tried to break into the building. As a result, four people were allowed to enter it.

The Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan opened a case on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019 under a number of articles of the Criminal Code. The defendants in the case are deputies Irina Karamushkina, Asel Koduranova, members of SDPK party, ex-parliament member Ravshan Dzhenbekov, as well as the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev.

Ravshan Dzheenbekov was released today.