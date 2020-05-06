16:13
USD 78.89
EUR 85.88
RUB 1.08
English

Court hearing of case on Koi-Tash events postponed to May 11

Court hearing of the case on Koi-Tash events was postponed to May 11. Lawyer of the accused Zamir Jooshev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the former president Almazbek Atambayev could not come to the hearing for health reasons. «He still has low blood pressure. Moreover, two lawyers did not attend the trial because of the state of emergency,» he said.

Almazbek Atambayev is a defendant in several criminal cases. Court hearings are ongoing on two of them — illegal release of a crime boss Aziz Batukaev and the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8.

Despite the fact that all courts suspended their work due to state of emergency, hearings of the cases on Batukaev’s release and the events in Koi-Tash are regularly scheduled and held.
link: https://24.kg/english/152037/
views: 54
Print
Related
Almazbek Atambayev needs hospitalization due to critically low blood pressure
SCNS: Almazbek Atambayev refused to participate in Koi-Tash trial
SCNS: Almazbek Atambayev refuses to go to court for unknown reasons
Court hearing of Koi-Tash events case to take place behind closed doors
Almazbek Atambayev confirms participation in preliminary hearing on Koi-Tash
Koi-Tash case: Almazbek Atambayev intends to participate in court hearing
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes book in pretrial detention center
Criminal case on Koi-Tash events sent to court
Indictment on events in Koi-Tash consists of 491 pages
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev sends 15 letters from pretrial detention center
Popular
Dam of large reservoir bursts in Uzbekistan, victims reported Dam of large reservoir bursts in Uzbekistan, victims reported
Kyrgyzstan prolongs green corridor for foreigners Kyrgyzstan prolongs green corridor for foreigners
Head of Family Medicine Center No.3 dies of COVID-19 in Bishkek Head of Family Medicine Center No.3 dies of COVID-19 in Bishkek
Hot water shutdown in Bishkek planned for June 1 Hot water shutdown in Bishkek planned for June 1
6 May, Wednesday
15:59
Assistance to mudflow victims to be provided in case their houses are insured Assistance to mudflow victims to be provided in case th...
15:53
Court hearing of case on Koi-Tash events postponed to May 11
13:47
Beauty, hair salons inspected in Bishkek
13:18
All arrivals in Issyk-Kul region to be placed under quarantine
12:58
Relatives of infected medical workers not to get compensation in Kyrgyzstan