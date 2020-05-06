Court hearing of case on Koi-Tash events postponed to May 11

Court hearing of the case on Koi-Tash events was postponed to May 11. Lawyer of the accused Zamir Jooshev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the former president Almazbek Atambayev could not come to the hearing for health reasons. «He still has low blood pressure. Moreover, two lawyers did not attend the trial because of the state of emergency,» he said.

Almazbek Atambayev is a defendant in several criminal cases. Court hearings are ongoing on two of them — illegal release of a crime boss Aziz Batukaev and the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8.

Despite the fact that all courts suspended their work due to state of emergency, hearings of the cases on Batukaev’s release and the events in Koi-Tash are regularly scheduled and held.