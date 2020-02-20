Suffered from domestic violence Osh resident writes countering statement

A woman whom her husband made running behind a car in Osh city wrote a countering statement. The Osh City Court informed 24.kg news agency.
By a court order, the man suspected of domestic violence was placed under house arrest today. When considering a preventive measure, the judge took into account that he has a permanent residence place and three dependent minor children.
Recall, the man took his wife by the hand, he himself was driving a car with an open window. The woman first ran after the car, then fell, and was dragged a few meters behind the car. In such a way her husband punished her for staying too long in a bathhouse. The woman was hospitalized with injuries. The suspect was detained later.