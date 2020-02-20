Suffered from domestic violence Osh resident writes countering statement

A woman whom her husband made running behind a car in Osh city wrote a countering statement. The Osh City Court informed 24.kg news agency.

By a court order, the man suspected of domestic violence was placed under house arrest today. When considering a preventive measure, the judge took into account that he has a permanent residence place and three dependent minor children.

«The man works as a taxi driver and is the only breadwinner in the family. In addition, there is a countering statement from the victim. The woman indicated that the media published information without her consent. The victim said that she reconciled with her husband and has no complaints against him,» the court said.

Recall, the man took his wife by the hand, he himself was driving a car with an open window. The woman first ran after the car, then fell, and was dragged a few meters behind the car. In such a way her husband punished her for staying too long in a bathhouse. The woman was hospitalized with injuries. The suspect was detained later.