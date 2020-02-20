Six Kyrgyzstanis arrested in Moscow for creation of extremist organization

The Meshchansky District Сourt of Moscow arrested six migrants from Kyrgyzstan suspected of creation an extremist organization. TASS reported, citing press service of the court.

«The court arrested six citizens of Kyrgyzstan until March 17. Aibek Mamazhunusov, Murzy Kushuev, Aibek Halmatov, Asan uulu, Kalbaev Artyk, Kozonov Altynbek are among them. All of them are suspected under Article 282.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Creation of an extremist community),» the press service said, refusing to disclose details of criminal cases against the arrested.

Earlier, the FSB Public Relations Center reported to TASS that special services together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in Moscow and the Moscow Oblast suppressed the activities of a cell of the international religious extremist organization Tablighi Jamaat (banned in Russia), consisting of natives of Central Asia.

During operational activities, three leaders and four active members of the cell were detained.

They held meetings of organization members, where spread the ideology of Tablighi Jamaat, which undermines the foundations of Islam, and involved new supporters in the destructive activity.

A significant amount of extremist literature was found at the places of residence of the detainees, including those on the federal list of extremist materials of the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation, and prohibited emblems of the organization.

The investigation unit of the FSB Directorate for Moscow and the Moscow Oblast opened a criminal case.