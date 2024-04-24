14:04
USD 88.85
EUR 94.81
RUB 0.95
English

Kyrgyzstani detained for distribution of Hizb ut-Tahrir materials

A suspect was detained in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan for distribution of materials of the banned religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

According to it, a Facebook user distributed materials and calls for caliphate of the international religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir, banned in Kyrgyzstan.

The fact was registered at the Department of Internal Affairs of Sokuluk district. A criminal case was initiated under Article 332 «Production and distribution of extremist materials» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspect was identified. He turned out to be a citizen, 52, who had previously been repeatedly convicted of similar crimes. He was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.
link: https://24.kg/english/292482/
views: 40
Print
Related
Batken residents detained for distribution of extremist materials
Fight against extremism: Kyrgyzstan switches to new methods of prevention
Batken resident detained for calls to extremism
Kant resident distributes Hizb ut-Tahrir videos through social media
Batken resident distributes extremist materials on social media
Printing house producing extremist materials discovered in Issyk-Kul region
Man distributed extremist materials through social media in Batken
Members of banned Yakyn Inkar organization detained in Suzak district
Active members of Hizb-ut-Tahrir organization detained in Bazar-Korgon
Security services search houses of Hizb ut-Tahrir members
Popular
WhatsApp and Telegram removed from China's App Store at Beijing's request WhatsApp and Telegram removed from China's App Store at Beijing's request
Sadyr Japarov visits Botanical Garden after its reconstruction Sadyr Japarov visits Botanical Garden after its reconstruction
Kyrgyzstan completes resettlement of residents of Barak exclave Kyrgyzstan completes resettlement of residents of Barak exclave
Kyrgyzstan’s Finca Bank to limit transfers from Sberbank and Tinkoff Bank Kyrgyzstan’s Finca Bank to limit transfers from Sberbank and Tinkoff Bank
24 April, Wednesday
13:49
Kyrgyzstani detained for distribution of Hizb ut-Tahrir materials Kyrgyzstani detained for distribution of Hizb ut-Tahrir...
13:38
New deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan takes oath
13:02
Another mudflow hits Jalal-Abad region
12:35
Two citizens of India drown in Issyk-Kul lake
12:29
President Sadyr Japarov leaves for Azerbaijan