Kyrgyzstani detained for distribution of Hizb ut-Tahrir materials

A suspect was detained in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan for distribution of materials of the banned religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

According to it, a Facebook user distributed materials and calls for caliphate of the international religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir, banned in Kyrgyzstan.

The fact was registered at the Department of Internal Affairs of Sokuluk district. A criminal case was initiated under Article 332 «Production and distribution of extremist materials» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspect was identified. He turned out to be a citizen, 52, who had previously been repeatedly convicted of similar crimes. He was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.