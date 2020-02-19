Number of cargo transportation violations on rise in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan has received $ 2,600 billion in loans and grants for 23 years. The State Secretary of the Ministry Erkin Mamyrkaliev told at a parliament meeting.

According to him, grant funds make up 10-20 percent of the sum, the rest are loans.

«In 2019, fines were imposed in the amount of more than 10 million soms. At least 4,000 administrative protocols have been drawn up. The number of violations in the field of cargo transportation increased by 10 percent last year,» Erkin Mamyrkaliev said.

Deputies consider amendments to the Code on Violations and the Law on Roads today.