Cabinet approves accession to agreement on developing land transport in CA

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a decision for Kyrgyzstan to accede to an agreement aimed at strengthening land transport connectivity in Central Asia. The document is intended to promote the development of international transportation, create favorable conditions for Kyrgyz carriers, and enhance competitiveness in the regional transport services market.

According to the resolution, accession to the agreement will help simplify transit procedures, improve coordination among countries, and speed up the movement of goods across the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to send a note of accession to the agreement’s depositary, Tajikistan.

The resolution will enter into force in 15 days.
