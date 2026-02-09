16:16
USD 87.45
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

Time to obtain permits for transportation to China cut 144 times in Kyrgyzstan

In 2025, Kyrgyzstan launched 12 reforms under the Government Accelerators program aimed at addressing pressing socio-economic issues. All projects have achieved their stated goals, the Presidential Administration’s press service reported.

Digitalization of transportation to China

One of the key reforms was the simplification of the issuance of permits for road transportation to China. Previously, due to the lack of digital data exchange, carriers spent up to 24 hours obtaining a paper permit form. Last year, the two countries exchanged 130,000 permits.

Specialists developed the e-Permit system and introduced online applications via Tunduk platform. The process now takes 10 minutes instead of a full day, with payments accepted through electronic wallets.

Border control at EAEU borders

Another major reform simplified transport control at the borders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Within 100 days, the relevant authorities established electronic data exchange, eliminating the need for businesses to present paper documents.

The introduction of digital permits for cabotage shipments and the automation of inspections significantly reduced border crossing times, removing systemic administrative barriers for logistics companies.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev instructed officials to continue monitoring the implementation of the completed reforms.
link: https://24.kg/english/361187/
views: 147
Print
Related
Chinese company may build electrical appliance manufacturing park in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet approves accession to agreement on developing land transport in CA
Chinese companies to invest in digitalization of Kyrgyzstan’s cities
From Osh to Kashgar: Kyrgyzstan and China preparing to launch new flight
China interested in building agricultural machinery assembly plant in Kyrgyzstan
China to invest in high-tech greenhouses in Kyrgyzstan
Organic products from Kyrgyzstan planned to be promoted on Chinese market
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss cooperation between think tanks and historians
Chinese investor intends to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan in construction
Peony growing in Kyrgyzstan: China ready to share experience
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s image in sky: Asman Airlines unveils Airbus A321 aircraft design Kyrgyzstan’s image in sky: Asman Airlines unveils Airbus A321 aircraft design
11,000 hazardous areas identified in Kyrgyzstan: MES warns of risks 11,000 hazardous areas identified in Kyrgyzstan: MES warns of risks
Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights
Project for improvement of Burana museum developed in Chui region Project for improvement of Burana museum developed in Chui region
9 February, Monday
16:01
Kyrgyzstanis urged to refrain from using dietary supplements: List Kyrgyzstanis urged to refrain from using dietary supple...
15:50
Personal assistants exempt from purchasing insurance policies in Kyrgyzstan
15:45
Epizootic situation remains stable in KR amid foot-and-mouth disease cases
14:55
Admission to state driving schools to begin in Kyrgyzstan on February 10
14:45
Time to obtain permits for transportation to China cut 144 times in Kyrgyzstan