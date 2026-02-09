Time to obtain permits for transportation to China cut 144 times in Kyrgyzstan

In 2025, Kyrgyzstan launched 12 reforms under the Government Accelerators program aimed at addressing pressing socio-economic issues. All projects have achieved their stated goals, the Presidential Administration’s press service reported.

Digitalization of transportation to China

One of the key reforms was the simplification of the issuance of permits for road transportation to China. Previously, due to the lack of digital data exchange, carriers spent up to 24 hours obtaining a paper permit form. Last year, the two countries exchanged 130,000 permits.

Specialists developed the e-Permit system and introduced online applications via Tunduk platform. The process now takes 10 minutes instead of a full day, with payments accepted through electronic wallets.

Another major reform simplified transport control at the borders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Within 100 days, the relevant authorities established electronic data exchange, eliminating the need for businesses to present paper documents.

The introduction of digital permits for cabotage shipments and the automation of inspections significantly reduced border crossing times, removing systemic administrative barriers for logistics companies.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev instructed officials to continue monitoring the implementation of the completed reforms.